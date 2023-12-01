The Dyfed league season of 2023 came to an end on 6 August with a home game against Garnant Golf Club, the result on the day seeing Borth victorious with a 4.5 to 2.5 win.
During the season, Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club played eight fixtures won all four home games, one away win, lost two and one drawn.
During the last two years Borth GC has been promoted from Division Four to Division Two this year becoming Division Three champions gaining promotion to Division two.
Full credit must go to the Dyfed League squad of players representing the club playing in some horrendous weather as well as glorious sunshine during a typical Welsh summer.
Next season will see new adventures with the league team playing the likes of Tenby Golf Club, Trefloyne Golf Club, Newport Links and Machynys Golf Club.
Promotion to Division Two will see the team size increase from 14 to 16 players with the maximum playing handicap reducing to 15.
The league team had an end-of-season get together recently, club president Iori Jones and club chair Alun Phillips also in attendance.
They played an 18-hole Stableford competition won by Aled Jenkins with 40 points ahead of Jeff Evans with and Alun Phillips with 38 points. The nearest the pin was won by Iori Jones.
After the competition they had a wonderful meal cooked and served by the new clubhouse caterers.
After the meal club president Iori congratulated all players, a fitting end to what has been a wonderful golfing year for Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club.