It's been a busy period at Cilgwyn Golf Club with junior captain Dion Regan kicking it off with his drive-in on 1 April supported by a good turn out playing a fun Texas scramble (captain versus vice captain Osian Young) with a lovely speech from Dion afterwards.
Club Captain for 2023 Kevin Bayliss had a great drive-in on Easter Friday with fellow members followed by a fourball match play against vice captain Alun Thomas. Kevin said a few words wishing everybody a good golfing season and looking forward to his year as captain.
Bryn Thomas from Cilgwyn represented Wales along side Dion Regan in the prestigious Trubshaw Cup at Ashburham/Tenby Golf Club on 15-16 April.
With foggy conditions and on professional comps blue tees, Bryn secured first place and received the prestigious golden eagle trophy at Tenby but also came overall third in the Trubshaw Cup.
Dion did extremely well in very challenging conditions coming 21st of of 43 plus in the Trubshaw Cup.
At the beginning of season, junior member Cai Jones entered his first competition away from Cilgwyn, a Welsh Junior Ping tournament at Mold. Cai entered the Under 14 event and finished 4th out of 24 .
The juniors at Cilgwyn have great potential for the coming season again.