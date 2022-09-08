Gill scoops prestigious Roberts Salver competition at Borth and Ynyslas
Subscribe newsletter
The prestigious Roberts Salver is held every year and was donated to the club by Mrs Agnes Summerville Jones, sister of Sue Roberts for the Ladies Section in 1985 (the club’s centenary year) who was ladies captain that year.
Several generations of the Roberts family have been members at Borth over the years and it was nice to see them here today to present the Roberts Salver.
32 ladies played and the winner was Gill Jones with a score of 38 points beating Karen Evans on the back nine. In third place was Clare Jones with 37 points.
• GUW Medal 9
The worthy winner of this competition was Catherine Maunder with a creditable score of 91/23/68. In second place was Barbara Flanagan with 93/19/74 as Jean Harrison finished third with 98/22/76.
•Walker Cup
This mixed competition was presented to the club in 1979 by Geoff and Betty Walker who were the first married couple to be Club Captain and Ladies Captain in the same year.
It was won by Mike and Helen Young with 36 points ahead of Peter Basnett and Angharad Basnett with 35 points beating Iori Jones and Anna Hubbard on the back nine
Men’s Section
• Fusiliers’ Trophy (KBI)
The winner was Richard Lucas with a creditable score of nett 67 off a handicap of 16 ahead of Dave Leemans with a nett score of 69 off a handicap of 15 as Alann Shaw finished third with a nett 70
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |