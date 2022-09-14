Gill scoops prestigious Roberts Salver competition at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club
The prestigious Roberts Salver is held every year and was donated to the club by Mrs Agnes Summerville Jones, sister of Sue Roberts for the Ladies Section in 1985 (the club’s centenary year) who was ladies captain that year.
Several generations of the Roberts family have been members at Borth over the years and it was nice to see them here today to present the Roberts Salver.
32 ladies played and the winner was Gill Jones with a score of 38 points beating Karen Evans on the back nine. In third place was Clare Jones with 37 points.
• GUW Medal 9
The worthy winner of this competition was Catherine Maunder with a creditable score of 91/23/68. In second place was Barbara Flanagan with 93/19/74 as Jean Harrison finished third with 98/22/76.
•Walker Cup
This mixed competition was presented to the club in 1979 by Geoff and Betty Walker who were the first married couple to be Club Captain and Ladies Captain in the same year.
It was won by Mike and Helen Young with 36 points ahead of Peter Basnett and Angharad Basnett with 35 points beating Iori Jones and Anna Hubbard on the back nine.
•Deulwyn Morgan Mixed Knockout
The final of the prestigious Deulwyn Morgan mixed knockout was played at Borth on 8 September.
This cup is given by president Nans Morgan in memory of her late husband who died as president of the club in 2000. In the final were the Captains Bob Gill and Mair Jenkins against Athole Marshall and Jean Harrison who had been in the final twice before but turned out to be the winners this time after a very close match which finally finished on the 21st hole. Captain Mair Jenkins had won it twice before with different partners.
• Daily Mail Foursomes
This event is held annually and the winners go on to play in the next round.
They are Karen Evans and Jane Raw-Rees with 36 points. Clare Jones and Helen Lewis with 33 points were second and Doreen Jones and Ruth Morris with 32 points third.
• WGU Medal 10
The winner of this event was Karen Evans with nett 75 off a handicap of 20 with Ruth Morris with a nett score of 77 off a handicap of 24second and third was Jane Raw-Rees with a nett score of 78 off a handicap of 17.
Men’s Section
• Centenary Cup
The winner was Derek Saunders with a score of 37 points off a handicap of 15. In second place was Stephen Smith with 35 points off a handicap of 7 and third was Toby Spain with 34 points off a handicap of 13.
• Eggs Ashes (over 55)
The winner was Ewen Davies with 40 points off a handicap of 14. Second place was Stephen Salt with 38 pointsoff a handicap of 13 and third was Gareth Jones with 37 points off 12.
• Fusiliers’ Trophy (KBI)
The winner was Richard Lucas with a creditable score of nett 67 off a handicap of 16 ahead of Dave Leemans with a nett score of 69 off a handicap of 15 as Alann Shaw finished third with a nett 70.
• Sponsors’ Day
The Sponsors’ Day is held every year at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club ably organised by Dexter Lewis for companies who have sponsored the club.
Eight teams of four entered the competition and the eventual winners were E & M Motor Factors and the runners up were Bookers.
The longest drive went to Dylan Edwards and Nearest the pin was Mel Evans.
A barbecue was put on for the golfers and raffles sold and an auction took place. The event eventually raised £320 for the Captain’s Charity which is Macmillan Nursing Care.
President Nans Morgan presented the prizes and Dexter Lewis thanked everyone for making helping to make the day a success.
