WALES Golf is re-launching Give Golf a Go during the Easter Holidays and ahead of the Masters, which is widely recognised as the start of the summer golf season.
Teeing off the new season will also include launching a social media campaign ahead of International Women's Day, encouraging people to share who got them into golf and what they've gained from the sport.
There are four Give Golf a Go days across Wales, in Cradoc in Mid Wales, Raglan in South East Wales, Pembrokeshire in West Wales and Golf Mon driving range in Angelsey.
Give Golf a Go was launched last year ahead of the AIG Women's Open coming to Wales for the first time. The launch event saw female athletes from Welsh Rugby Union, Glamorgan Cricket & LexisNexis Dragons try golf for the first time and celebrate the Summer of Welsh women's sport.
All the days are free to attend, with plenty of opportunities to take up the sport further in the local community through schemes such as Wales Golf’s flagship programme New2Golf.
“These days are timed to be a perfect activity for kids in the Easter holidays, free of charge and a chance to take up a sport for life,” said Wales Golf Head of Development, Theo Baker.
“Anyone who would like to meet new people or learn alongside others can take part at a driving range, pitch and putt or just get together to hit a few balls and have some fun.
“We had a few hundred people Give Golf a Go last year, and we are looking to grow the numbers in the second year. Anyone interested can progress to New2Golf, with all equipment provided and affordable pricing at local clubs.
“There are also tailored Junior Sessions and Disability Sessions to welcome everyone and provide appropriate basics of the game.
“We are very excited about re-launching this campaign and the opportunities it can offer.”
The social media campaign will launch on Monday, 23 February with the story of Wales Golf Chief Executive Hannah McAllister, and carry on highlighting stories of people who have given and gained from golf, in line with this year's theme Give to Gain.
Hannah McAllister, Wales Golf CEO, shares: “I started playing golf at 12. At the time, it wasn’t considered particularly trendy, but it was a way to spend time with my dad, who loved the game.
“On my first trip to the driving range, he asked me to swing the club. After one shot, he said, ‘Where did you learn to swing like that?’ I told him I’d copied it off the TV.
"He laughed and said he’d spent years studying the game, yet my swing was better than his. That early encouragement mattered. "Golf has given me confidence, resilience, friendships and opportunity. Today, I still often find myself one of the only women in the room.
“Leading in a male-dominated sport means being in the minority at times, but I’ve never allowed that to limit my growth.
"Opportunity often starts with one person believing you belong. For me, that was my dad.
"As we approach International Women’s Day, we’re inviting the golf community to reflect - who gave you your start? what have you gained from the game?
“Most people get into golf through friends or family members, so the social media campaign highlighting the benefits of playing could be another way to encourage people to give golf a go for the first time this summer.”
Give Golf a Go with Wales Golf:
- 28 March, Cradoc Golf Club
- 31 March, Golf Mon - Anglesey
- 1st April, Mayfield Driving Range
- 8th April, Raglan Golf Club
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.