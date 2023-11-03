MEN’S SECTION
Captain Dave Blesovsky played his last Hurrah competition on 15 October.
The event was won by E Griffiths and N Downing with 45 points ahead of M Harries and M Haynes with 40 and R Jenkins and P Basnett with 39.
The Seniors’ Winter Trophy was won by Martin Harries with a score of 37 points with Howard Davies second on 36 and Alan Shaw third with 33.
LADIES’ SECTION
Extra 9 Hole Stableford – 14/10: 1, Kay Thomas, 14pts; 2, Barbara Flanagan, 13pts; 3, Catrin Pugh Jones, 12pts.
WG MEDAL 14: 1, Margaret Roberts, nett 82; 2, Jane Raw-Rees, nett 85; 3, Jennifer Roberts, nett 86.
WG 9 HOLE MEDAL: 1, Nans Morgan, nett 37; 2, Ruth Morris, nett 40.
The Shwmae Shwmae Stableford held on 23 October was the first competition played under the new captain and it was won by Margaret Roberts with a score of 26 points. Anne Morris was second with 22 and Breda Roberts third with 21.
The 9 hole competition was won by Ruth Morris with 13pts.
The first Christmas Trail was played on 28 October and was won by Angharad Basnett with a nett 74 off a handicap of 4 with vice captain Helen Lewis second with nett 76 and Breda Roberts third with nett 77.