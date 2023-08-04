A PRESENTATION evening was held at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club on Sunday, 30 July.
Captain David Blesovsky had organised the evening to present the cups which had been played for so far in his year of office.
A new addition to this silverware was the Mike Price Salver which is to be played for annually near to his birthday in March.
This salver has been donated to the club by his widow Letty who had been invited to come along to present it for the first time.
The winner on this occasion was Harri Jones. He thanked Letty and told of his memories of Mike over the years he had been a member.
Captain then asked Letty if she wanted to say a few words. She said that at the time he passed away in 2022 Mike had been a member of Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club for 47 years.
Over the years he had served on the general committee in various capacities. He organised the first Men’s Open during the Centenary year and also took over organisation of the very popular RNLI Annual Open Golf competition for over 16 years.
In 1984 Mike and Jimmy Roberts, became the founder members of the twinning association with Woodenbridge Golf Club in Arklow, which is still ongoing. Six members from Woodenbridge attended his funeral.
Mike was club captain in 1989 and president from 2008 to 2010 when they celebrated their 125th Anniversary.
Ladies section
Captain Lynda Evans took 19 ladies on a golfing outing to Cardigan Golf Club on Monday, 31 July and generously provided prizes for the winners.
Results: 1, Sue Wilson, 38pts; 2, Rhian Raw-Rees, 37pts; 3, Mair Jenkins, 35pts. The best score for the par 3 holes was Nans Morgan with 11pts.
They finished off the evening with a meal and Lynda thanked everyone for making it memorable day. Vice Captain Catrin Pugh-Jones in turn thanked Lynda for organising the event so well.
• Karen Evans did well to win the Clarke Cup scoring a nett 76 off a handicap of 18 in adverse weather conditions. In second place was Debbie Jones with nett 79 off of 19 and third was Mair Jenkins with nett 79 off 28.