THE the annual Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club Championship for the Ladies’ Section was played in tricky, windy conditions recently with 14 ladies taking part leading to gross and nett champions.
Jane Raw Rees won the gross championship for the second year ahead of Debbie Jones whilst Helen Lewis was crowned nett champion with Kathy Price second.
Results: Gross Championship - 1, Jane Raw Rees, gross 96 + 91 = gross 187; 2, Debbie Jones, gross 98 + 91 = gross 189. Nett Championship - 1, Helen Lewis, nett 73 + 74 = 147; 2, Kathy Price, nett 73 + 79 = 151
Competitions were also held for the separate two rounds.
Round 1: Gross 105 - Shân Powell; Nett 79 - Breda Bermingham Roberts.
Round 2: Gross 97 - Catrin Pugh Jones; Nett 77 - Barbara Reece.
The annual Walker Cup was closely fought for and the eventual winners were the captains with a creditable score of 40pts beating mother and son Laura and Harvey Perkins on the back nine.
In third place were vice captains Helen Lewis and Nick Downing with 37pts.
The cup was donated to the club by Jeff and Betty Walker who were joint captains in 1979.
Their son Robert came to present the cup to the winners and thanked the members for supporting the competition every year.
The popular Roberts Salver was won by vice captain Helen Lewis with 37pts ahead of Kay Thomas with 36pts. Jane Raw-Rees was third with 34pts.
The salver was given by the late Sue Roberts who was a past captain and a most prominent member of the club.
There was an excellent turnout for this event which shows the high regard the ladies have for the Roberts family.
Shan Powell, daughter, presented the salver and thanked everyone who had taken part.