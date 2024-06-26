BORTH and Ynyslas Golf Club’s Evelyn Jenkins Trophy stableford competition was well supported by the ladies and Jane Raw-Rees excelled herself by scoring 42pts which brought her handicap tumbling down to 15.6.
Second was Helen Lewis with 36pts ahead of Debbie Jones on 33.
The Coronation Foursomes qualifying competition was won by Kathy Price and Margaret Roberts with 37pts with captain Catrin Pugh Jones and Kay Thomas second on 35. The winners go forward to represent the club in the regional final at Cradoc Golf Club.
June Extra Stableford: 1, Kay Thomas, 38pts; 2, Jean Harrison, 37.
Extra 9 hole Stableford: 1, Sue Wilson, 16pts; 2, Mair Jenkins, 16.
June Stableford: 1, Anne Morris, 33pts; 2, Debbie Jones, 31pts.
Catrin Pugh Jones won first prize in in the Bronze Division at a MWCGA competition held at Brecon whilst Debbie Jones came third in the Silver Division and scored the only 2 on the day.
Karen Evans and Jane Raw Rees did well to reach the fourth round of the Daily Mail Foursomes competition.
The captain versus vice captain match was played in four ball better ball format over 18 holes with another match over 9 holes. It was all played in good spirit with the vice captain's team winning by two games to one.
The captain’s team was Catrin Pugh Jones, Ruth Jones, Jean Harrison, Jane Raw-Rees, Sue Wison and Ruth Morris whilst the vice captain's team was Anna Hubbard, Nans Morgan, Helen Lewis, Clare Jones, Kay Thomas and Karen Stones.
Men’s Results
Cecil Wright Cup: 1, Graham Saunder Senior, 39pts; 2, Robert Gill, 38pts; 3, David Worrall on the back nine.
Borth Challenge Cup: 1, Kevin Lewis and Mel Evans, 40pts; 2, Jeff Evans and Roy Jones, 39pts; 3, Geraint Evans and Richard Jones on the back nine.
President’s Cup: 1, Daniel Basnett, nett 68; 2, Graham D Saunders, nett 71; 3, Nick Downing on the back nine.
Extra Stableford, Division One: 1, Kieron Perkins, 40pts; 2, Nick Downing, 39pts; 3, Paul Hicks, 38pts. Division Two: 1, Les Jones, 40pts; 2, Hywel Roberts, 37pts; 3, Ronald Thomas on the back nine.
Seniors’ Annual Trophy: 1, Howard Davies, 40pts; 2, Stephen Salt, 39pts; 3, Roy Jones, 37pts.
Men’s Midweek Summer Competitions
Alternating Stableford and Medal rounds played from White tees, 29 May: 1, Ben Slater, 38pts; 2, Geraint Evans, 36pts; 3, Harvey Perkins, 35pts. 5 June: 1, Martin Haynes, nett 69; 2, Ben Slater, nett 71; 3, Dion Ellis-Clark, nett 75. 12 June: 1, Elgan Griffiths, 35pts; 2, Ben Slater, 34pts; 3, Richard Lucas, 30pts. 19 June: 1, Ben Slater, nett 65; 2, Barry Williams, nett 76.