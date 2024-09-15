THE annual competition and get together of the Past Captains of Ceredigion Golf Clubs was held this year at Borth & Ynyslas.
There were 20 past captains present representing Aberystwyth, Borth & Ynyslas, Cardigan and Penrhos Golf Clubs.
The ladies played in a Stableford Competition followed by a lovely meal provided by the golf club caterers Laura and Nathan Perkins.
Thanks were given to all those involved in organising the event and to Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club for hosting the event, which will be held at Cardigan Golf Club next year.
Result: 1, Jean Harrison, Borth, 34pts; 2, Jane Raw Rees, Borth, 32 pts; 3, Karen Evans, Borth, 31 pts; 4, Barbara Flanagan, Borth, 29 pts; 5, Judy Mills, Penrhos, 28pts.
The annual Stewards Trophy mixed competition donated by Mr and Mrs Slater, past stewards of the club, was well supported and the winners were captain Catrin Pugh Jones and captain Alan Shaw with 41pts.
Closely behind them with 40pts were Barbara Flanagan and Steve Evans. Karen Evans and John Cooke were third with 37pts.
The Margaret Jones Welsh Dragon Brooch competition is held every year in memory of Margaret Jones who was captain and held many other offices in the club.
The winner this year was Karen Evans with 32pts ahead of Kathryn Price with 30 and captain Catrin Pugh Jones with 29.