Jean wins much sought after Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club putter competition
Men’s Section
Dexter Lewis won the Senior’s Winter Trophy with a score of 40 points off a handicap of 29. In second place was John Scarrott with 39 points off a handicap of 17 and third was Kevin Lewis with 37 points off a handicap of 17
The winners of the Last Hurragh Foursomes were M Speake and I Lewis with 41 points. Second were M Harries and K Lewis with 37 points beating G Jones and D Greathead on the back nine
The winner of the Captain’s Opening Competition was Richard Jones and Barry William with an excellent score of 43 points. P Jones and S Smith were second with 41 points beating G Saunders and T Spain on the back nine. The captain provided a welcoming lunch for the players.
Ladies’ section
Jean Harrison won the very much sought after John Lewis Putter competition and did well to score 33 points in adverse weather conditions. Barbara Flanagan was second with 25 points beating Karen Evans on the back nine
Jane Raw-Rees won October Stableford 3 with 31 points ahead of Kay Thomas in second with 30 points and Doreen Jones third with 29 points.
Kathy Price won the Christmas Trail 1 (Medal) with a nett 77 off a handicap of 26. Runner up was Karen Evans with a nett 82 off a handicap of 19 and third was Ruth Morris with a nett 83 off 25.
Borth Ladies played a friendly match against Cardigan Ladies on Thursday, 27 October and the result was a draw.
