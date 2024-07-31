BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club ladies vice captain and Helen Price won the Centernary Greensome with a score of 37pts beating Karen Evans and Jean Harrison on 36.
Captain Catrin Pugh Jones excelled herself in the Clarke Cup by scoring a nett 68 off a handicap of 23 with Jean Harrison second with a nett 77 ahead of Barbarae Reece with nett 80.
The Men’s Midweek Summer Competition winner was Harvey Perkins with 37pts ahead of Stephen Beresford on 35pts and Kieron Perkins on 33pts.
The annual RNLI Open was held on 20 July with golfers came from far and wide to support the event.
Despite adverse weather conditions a substantial amount was raised in aid of this very worthy cause.
The winner of the RNLI Salver was Jesse Strangewood from Leominster Golf Club with 42pts.
Division One Men: 1, Andrew Pitt, Shifnal Golf Club, 40pts; 2, Stephen Bestall, Oxley Park Golf Club, 39pts; 3, Rob Cowley, Shifnal Golf Club, 39pts
Division Two Men: 1, Ken Griffiths, Borth Golf Club, 36pts; 2, Adria Worrall, Astbury Golf Club, 34pts; 3, Nigel Hutchinson, Shifnal Golf Club, 31pts
Ladies winner – Hannah Gill, Leominster Golf Club, 30pts; Longest drive – Jesse Strangewood; Nearrest the pin – Nigel Hutchinson; 2 x twos – Mark Dalton, Horseay Golf Club
Over a 100 golfers took part in the three ball Texas Scamble on 21 July.
Men: 1, Basnett, T Williams, and RW Jones, 58.0; 2, G Clark, J Mifau and S Clark, 60.1; 3, N Perkins, S Beresford and K Perkins, 60.7
Ladies: 1, J Raw-Rees, R Raw-Rees and J Roberts, 66.1; 2, M Young, H Young and B Roberts, 70.1