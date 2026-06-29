BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club ladies section’s away trip this year was to Hawkstone Park with two courses to play - the Hawkstone Park course and the Championship.
The hospitality, food and amenities were excellent and the 32 who made the trip had a fabulous time.
The first competition on the Hawkstone course was played in a mixture of sunshine and showers with the course proving quite a challenge with the number of blind holes , trees and even a ravine!
The club’s winner was Laura Perkins coming in with an excellent score of 38 points and winning the Outing Cup with Gill Spragg winning the best guest with 34 points.
Division 1: Clare Jones, 32 points; Mary McDowall, 28 points; Sarah Seccombe, 28 points
Division 2: Catrin Roberts, 36 points; Breda Roberts, 34 points; Lou Guidery, 33 points.
The following day was a wash out with heavy rain and conditions poor on the course but with determination to play and make the most of the visit, teams went out in great spirit to play a nine-hole waltz.
Results:1, Jane Downes , Catrin Pugh Jones, Natalie Bowen and Ruth Jones, 33 points; 2, Debbie Jones, Catrin Roberts and Mary McDowall, 30 points.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.