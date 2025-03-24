THE last two Men’s Winter Championship have been played at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club with the results as follows:
Championship 8 - Stableford: 1, Peter Taylor - 36 points; 2, Stephen Beresford - 36 points; 3, Alun Phillips - 35 points
Championship 9 - Bogey: 1, Nathan Perkins - 5; 2, Ronald Thomas - 4; 3, Stephen Salt - 3
With all the results in for the Championship congratulations go to Nathan Perkins for winning the Order of Merit with two wins and two second place positions. he extended his lead to be a clear winner on 42 points.
Order of Merit Winter Championship: 1, Nathan Perkins - 42 points; 2, Alan Shaw - 31 points; 3, Elgan Rees - 28 points
Women’s Winter Knockout - Horton Cup: After four rounds the finalists this year were Karen Evans and Barbara Flanagan.
With each on similar handicaps the match was played with no shot given.
In a tight match Barbara came through to win 3 and 2.
Congratulations to Barbara for an excellent win to gain the Horton Cup and also to Karen for reaching the final.