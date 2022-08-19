Nefyn’s junior golfers recognised with award
Saturday 20th August 2022 6:45 am
(Nefyn Golf Club )
PICTURED above are some Nefyn golfers who have received the Junior Higher GolfCert award.
The award was recently presented to Nefyn Golf Club Junior Section for their achievements in encouraging the next generation within the sport.
Junior GolfCert is the nationally acknowledged accreditation scheme for golf clubs. It provides a framework to help clubs to improve themselves and to ensure that their programmes, policies and procedures are all in line with best practice.
Among those pictured are junior captain Hana G Williams (back row, middle) with the GolfCert plaque, and junior vice-captain Gwion Vernau (back row, second from right).
