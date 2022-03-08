New Aberdovey Golf Club captains introduced with drive-in activities
Wednesday 9th March 2022 8:30 am
The new captains perform various tasks for the Drive In devised by Aberdovey golf professional Andy Humphreys aided by assistant professionals Tomos Jones and Adam Jones (Doris O’Keefe )
The Captain’s Drive-In to introduce the 2022 new captains to friends and members at Aberdovey Golf Club was held on Sunday.
Ladies captain Mary Upson, men’s captain Adrian Powell and junior captain Morgan Yorke performed various tasks devised by Aberdovey golf professional Andy Humphreys, aided by assistant professionals Tomos Jones and Adam Jones.
This popular and fun event took place in front of a large appreciative audience before the formal introduction of the new captains and the captain’s speeches were held in the clubhouse where refreshments were available for all.
