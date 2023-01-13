The traditional Captain’s Drive In for 2023 took place at Aberdovey Golf Club on Sunday, 1 January.
The three new captains – Men’s Captain Andy Upson, Ladies Captain Sian Nickson and Junior Captain Oli Waldock – were subjected to a number of ‘trick shots’.
This year they involved hitting a bouncing ball using an oversized and undersized golf club while being dressed in a variety of garb much to the amusement of the many members who turned out to support and welcome the new captains.
The captains then hit their official drive-in shots.
The captains held a ‘guess the length of the drive’ competition and £255 was raised for their joint captain’s charity which this year is the South Gwynedd Food Bank.