THE annual Drive In at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club was held on Saturday, 21 October.
Captains Lynda Evans and Dave Blesovsky finished their year of captaincy with a putt out on the 18th green followed by the drive in of new captains Catrin Pugh Jones and Alan Shaw.
Spectators and golfers retired to the clubhouse following the event for refreshments and raffle prizes with the money going towards the new captains’ charities.
Ladies’ results
Jane Raw-Rees and Karen Evans were unable to attend the recent Ladies Presentation on 7 October. At the Ladies AGM on 19 October, Jane Raw-Rees was presented as the winner of the Summer eclectic and Birdie Tree, Karen Evans was runner up in both. Karen Evans won the year’s WG Medal, Kay Thomas was runner up.
Karen also won the Clarke Cup.