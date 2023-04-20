THE British Golf Collectors’ Society returned to Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club for their annual team event on 31 March.
Luckily the forecast rain stayed away for most of the day and the 40 players, including 13 from Sweden, greatly enjoyed their game on the historic links. They were warmly welcomed by the Captain, David Blesovsky and President, Iori Jones (both opting to play with Hickory clubs for the first time). Local member Athole Marshall, and his two Swedish partners, Tomas Bjorkman and Erik Brandstrom, all playing with original, pre-1935 hickory-shafted clubs, were in the winning team with 80 points.
• The following Sunday, 2 April, the Welsh Hickory Championship was held at Aberdovey in perfect golfing weather: no rain and very little wind. The course is in excellent condition and the winner of the Scratch Medal was Neil Gascoigne, from Newcastle, with a record-breaking score of 73 gross. Jason Dolman won the Championship with 40 Stableford points.
• Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club’s Dyfed League team played their first home match in Division 3 on Sunday, 2nd April against Cilgwyn GC.
Borth won with a very creditable 5-2 score. A great team effort by all.
They thanked Dylan and his team for the lovely food served on the day.
The league team’s next match is against Garnant GC (away) on 23 April.
Men’s Section
•The winner of the Extra Medal (19 + hcp) event on 2 April was Gareth Baker with a score of 58 off a handicap of 41 and in second place was R Gwynn Jenkins with a score of 65 off 18 and third was Kevin Holmes with a score of 68 off 24.
• The winner of the Extra Medal 0-18 hcp was Brian Middleton with a score of 72 off a handicap of 11. Second was Rob Galliford with a score of 73 off 14 and third was Garath Jones with a score of 74 off a handicap of 11
• The winners of the Borth Bog Betterball Bogey were E Allingham and D Raw-Rees with a score of 5. In second place were S Hopton and P Hicks with a score of 4 and in third place G Jones and D Greathead with a score of 3.
Ladies’ Section
• The annual Morris Cup was won by Claire Jones with a score of 73 off a handicap of 27, closely followed by Jane Raw-Rees with a score of 74 off a handicap of 17 and in third place was Kay Thomas with score of 79 off a handicap of 21. Claire has done very well recently having won several competitions.
• The Bogey Competition was won by Jane Raw-Rees with a score of –1 and second was Karen Evans with a score of –5 and in third place was Ruth Morris also with a score of –5.