Luckily the forecast rain stayed away for most of the day and the 40 players, including 13 from Sweden, greatly enjoyed their game on the historic links. They were warmly welcomed by the Captain, David Blesovsky and President, Iori Jones (both opting to play with Hickory clubs for the first time). Local member Athole Marshall, and his two Swedish partners, Tomas Bjorkman and Erik Brandstrom, all playing with original, pre-1935 hickory-shafted clubs, were in the winning team with 80 points.