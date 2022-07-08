£200 raised for Air Ambulance Wales at lady captain’s day
Friday 8th July 2022 12:15 pm
Winners Dawn Cannon, Nicky McMullen and Anna Davies (Aberdyfi GC )
Aberdyfi Golf Club’s 2022 Ladies Captain Mary Upson celebrated her Lady Captain’s Golf Day on Friday, 1 July.
She said: “We had a very successful day. Fifty four ladies were out on the course playing a Three Ball Florida Scramble.
Second were Dawn Campkin, Margaret Vince and Sally Wilkinson (Aberdyfi GC )
“We all had great fun and I am delighted that during the afternoon we raised £200 for Wales Air Ambulance.
“Afterwards we enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea provided by Susie Fletcher and Tracey Thomas.
“Many thanks to all who attended – especially to my son Stephon who came to support me on the day – and of course thanks to all for helping to raise a substantial donation for Wales Air Ambulance.”
Third were Linda Alcock, Caroline Temple Cox and Diane Osborne (Aberdyfi Golf Club )
Stephon Upson, Aberdyfi Ladies Captain Mary Upson with former captains Kath Furneaux and Joy Riley (Aberdyfi GC )
