£200 raised for Air Ambulance Wales at lady captain’s day

Aberdyfi Golf Club’s 2022 Ladies Captain Mary Upson celebrated her Lady Captain’s Golf Day on Friday, 1 July.

She said: “We had a very successful day. Fifty four ladies were out on the course playing a Three Ball Florida Scramble.

Second were Dawn Campkin, Margaret Vince and Sally Wilkinson ( Aberdyfi GC )

“We all had great fun and I am delighted that during the afternoon we raised £200 for Wales Air Ambulance.

“Afterwards we enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea provided by Susie Fletcher and Tracey Thomas.

“Many thanks to all who attended – especially to my son Stephon who came to support me on the day – and of course thanks to all for helping to raise a substantial donation for Wales Air Ambulance.”

Third were Linda Alcock, Caroline Temple Cox and Diane Osborne ( Aberdyfi Golf Club )