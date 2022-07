£200 raised for Air Ambulance Wales at lady captain’s day

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Cambrian News. Read our privacy notice

Aberdyfi Golf Club’s 2022 Ladies Captain Mary Upson celebrated her Lady Captain’s Golf Day on Friday, 1 July.

She said: “We had a very successful day. Fifty four ladies were out on the course playing a Three Ball Florida Scramble.

Second were Dawn Campkin, Margaret Vince and Sally Wilkinson ( Aberdyfi GC )

“We all had great fun and I am delighted that during the afternoon we raised £200 for Wales Air Ambulance.

“Afterwards we enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea provided by Susie Fletcher and Tracey Thomas.

“Many thanks to all who attended – especially to my son Stephon who came to support me on the day – and of course thanks to all for helping to raise a substantial donation for Wales Air Ambulance.”

Third were Linda Alcock, Caroline Temple Cox and Diane Osborne ( Aberdyfi Golf Club )