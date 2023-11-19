Pwllheli Golf Club men’s section had their annual prize giving evening on Friday to present the trophies that were played for during the season.
As per usual over the course of the season the competitions were played for with much enthusiasm with a wide cross section of the members enjoyed success.
The winner of the main event this year, the Club Championship, was Bryn Goodman Jones. It is also worth noting the continued success of Huw Evans in the Town Bowl.
It is believed that this is the 15th time that he has won the competition – quite an achievement.