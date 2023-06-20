Pwllheli Golf Club has won the Welsh Society Venue of the Year 2023 award by Your Golfer Magazine.
The club received high praise with special mention to professional Stuart Pilkington, the green staff and all the other workers for their work.
The magazine said: “Llŷn Peninsula is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty which is great for exploring.
“Located on the versatile landscape which features stunning views of the Irish Sea, is one of North Wales’ finest golf courses. Clwb Golff Pwllheli is a part-links, part-parkland golf course; idyllically set, south facing on the coastline of Cardigan Bay.
“Founded in 1900, when it was designed by Tom Morris of Hoylake as a nine hole course, Pwllheli Golf Club was extended to 18 holes in 1909 under the instruction of the legendary James Braid.
“Further extension took place between 1972 and 1975 with the construction of new holes at the 3rd, 4th, 12th, 13th and 14th. Today, the par 69 measuring 6,108 yards from the white tees offers fantastic views over miles coastline to the mountains of Snowdonia.
“The warm, welcoming atmosphere in the Pwllheli clubhouse is complimented by two comfortable lounge bars which sit on the first floor, complete with a superbly-appointed balcony.”
It went on: “Combining championship with excellent catering and hospitality, the club’s professional team are on hand to provide assistance throughout the day to create a truly memorable golfing experience.”