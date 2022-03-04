Pwllheli Golf Club’s captains begin new term
Sunday 6th March 2022 8:30 am
Share
Captain Raymond Jones and Lady Captain Marilyn Selwyn (Cambrian News )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
This Saturday saw Pwllheli Golf Club’s new Captains beginning their term of office with the annual Captain’s Drive In.
Results:
Men: 1. Gareth Morgan, 37 points; 2. Huw Evans
Ladies: 1. Grace Roberts, 38 points; 2. Glenda Molloy, 32 points
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |