Pwllheli Golf Club’s captains begin new term

Sunday 6th March 2022 8:30 am
Pwllheli Golf Club Captain Raymond Jones and Lady Captain Marilyn Selwyn
Captain Raymond Jones and Lady Captain Marilyn Selwyn (Cambrian News )

This Saturday saw Pwllheli Golf Club’s new Captains beginning their term of office with the annual Captain’s Drive In.

Results:

Men: 1. Gareth Morgan, 37 points; 2. Huw Evans

Ladies: 1. Grace Roberts, 38 points; 2. Glenda Molloy, 32 points

