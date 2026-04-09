THE Mike Price Salver at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club, presented by Lettie Price in memory of the late Mike Price, captain of the club in 1989 and president from 2008 to 2010, was played for once again following its introduction in 2023
In an excellent competition, Adam Roberts came out on top with 42 points, ahead of Peter Tooze on 40 , while R Gwynn Jenkins was third with 37.
A special mention must also go to Gareth Davies, who, playing off a +4-winter handicap, returned a remarkable gross 68, two under par.
The KBI Championship Final brings together the leading players from the season’s prestigious competitions, with Order of Merit points accumulated throughout the year deciding the top 15 qualifiers.
Unfortunately, the weather had the final say in 2025, and the championship had to be postponed until the beginning of the 2026 season.
When it was finally played, competitors were met with truly difficult conditions. In strong winds, with scoring at a premium and the field playing from the white tees for the first time this year, it proved to be a stern test.
Despite that, one player rose above the rest with an outstanding performance: Mathew Lucas, whose net 68 gave him a deserved victory.
lan Shaw was second on net 72, while Richard Lucas took third place on net 78.
Battling strong winds and the beginning of Storm Dave, 19 women played in the first of the major competitions the Morris Cup and the first of the Consistent Golfer order of merit.
Coming in with a great score considering the conditions was Catrin Pugh Jones with a net 77 with Sue Wilson just missing out by one shot on net 78.
Results: 1, Catrin Pugh Jones - 96 - 19 = 77; 2, Sue Wilson - 109 - 31 = 78; 3, Barbara Reece - 105 - 24 = 81; 4, Barbara Flanagan - 106 - 24 = 82
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