REPRESENTATIVES from rowing clubs from all along the Welsh coast came to Aberdyfi to race in a Welsh Sea Rowing Joint League event on Saturday, writes Doris O’Keefe.
Ian Andrews from Aberdyfi Rowing Club said: "Strong South Easterly winds threatened to cancel the event but with the protection we get inside the estuary we were able to go ahead with our regatta.
“However, sea conditions were still very challenging and tested all crews."
Men's captain, Kevin Evans said, "Another great result for Aberdyfi with our crews winning all three races - the ladies, men’s and the mixed race.
"These great wins follow on from the previous week's overall 1st and 2nd at the Ocean to City race at Cork in Ireland.
“We have many new members at our club and it was brilliant to involve so many of our rowers today, with many competing in their first ever race.
“Aberdyfi took the lead in every race but against some tough competition and in challenging waters.
“I'd like to thank all our rowers for their commitment and hard work in training and to everyone in the club who helped in any way to make the day so enjoyable and successful.”
Ladies captain Chloe Metcalfe added: "It was great to see all our friends and rivals from other clubs here today, thanks to all for coming.
“I'd like to add my thanks to all our members too, and to everyone who volunteered and helped today. I am so proud of our club - we all had a great day.”
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