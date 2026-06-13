MADOC Yacht Club, Porthmadog rowers claimed two first places in Welsh Sea Rowing’s second league race of the season, writes Lynne Gilbertson.
After several races had been cancelled due to high winds and sea conditions, Celtic Longboat rowers were keen to race on Saturday, 6 June.
Aberdyfi hosted the event, with the weather again making things touch and go. At 5am on the Saturday morning the decision was made that the racing could go ahead, albeit with a shortened course, keeping rowers safely within the Dyfi Estuary.
At 9am, 10 Celtic Longboats lined up at the start of the ladies race.
At the drop of a flag, the boats hustled for position; MYC Ladies Supervets in ‘Fleetwing’ made a strong start and charged towards the front of the field.
Keeping their rhythm and pulling continuously hard, Ceinwen the Cox navigated Fleetwing to third boat home after Aberdyfi and Llangwm Seniors, coming 1st place in their category.
Crewing Fleetwing were; Cox Ceinwen Stokes, Stroke Ruth Taylor, Wendy Grainge, Ladies Captain Lisa Steele and Caroline Wilson in bow.
MYC’s ‘Madog’ also had a strong start following the Aberdyfi boats benefitting from their local knowledge.
Madog found herself midfield throughout the race, at times gaining on an Aberdyfi boat ahead and ultimately finishing 6th out of 10 starters.
Crewing Madog were; Cox Men’s Captain Jerry Gilbertson, Lynda Roberts in Stroke, Allanah Fenwick, Clare Oates and Abigail Marini in bow.
As the Men’s boats lined up, the wind had dropped slightly and the sun came out.
For one MYC Rower, Marley Goulden Mack, 16, it was an exciting introduction to racing.
Displaying no nerves before the race, Marley took number two position in Fleetwing behind newcomer Alistair Hemphill and Jerry Gilbertson in Stroke.
In the bow was Fess Parker with Dave ‘Orange’ Bursnal Coxing in his first Celtic Longboat race. Finishing in a creditable 10th out of a field of 11, Jerry Gilbertson said: “This was Marley’s first competitive race and I was impressed with his team spirit and the effort he put in, he has a great racing future.”
After the race, Madoc Yacht Club Commodore Kaz Spring and Jerry Gilbertson presented Marley with a certificate and team shirt in recognition for his hard work over the last year.
The sea state had changed for the Mixed race and a decision was made to shorten the course.
Fleetwing kept the pressure on and overtook six or seven boats before the first turn, moving into 4th place. As Fleetwing came near to the buoy, Cox Ceinwen slowed her crew down moving in behind an Aberdyfi boat, allowing them to take turns one and two ahead, then the pressure was on.
Fleetwing’s crew kept their technique and overtook the Aberdyfi boat about ¾ of a mile from the finish. Rowing hard and consistently, Fleetwing maintained her position coming 3rd boat home and claimed 1st place in their category of Mixed Supervets. In crew were; Cox Ceinwen Stokes, Stroke Bob Chamberlain, Jerry Gilbertson, Wendy Grainge and Lisa Steele in the bow. MYC’s other Mixed crew in Madog came 7th out of the field of thirteen. In crew were Cox Orange Dave, Lynda Roberts in Stroke, Fess Parker, Mike James (MYC Porthmadog Rowing Chair) and Ruth Taylor in the bow. They claimed 3rd in their category of Veterans.
Aberdyfi who hosted an excellent, friendly and safe event claimed 1st boat home in every race.
If you would like to know more about MYC Porthmadog Rowing including the Junior Section, please see madog-rowing.co.uk or contact MYC Rowing Porthmadog on [email protected]
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