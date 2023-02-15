PORTHMADOG Golf Club members held an evening to celebrate with Clive Brown who has achieved one of the highest accolades in golf by becoming the 2022-23 Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
Clive is an Honorary Member of Porthmadog Golf Club, whose long and successful amateur career included being Welsh Amateur Champion in 1971, making 65 appearances for his country and captaining the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team in their victorious 1995 match at Royal Porthcawl and the 1997 match at Quaker Ridge.
He captured memories, in his after-dinner speech, of not only these occasions but also other recollections from competitions he was a part of in Porthmadog or whilst serving as a rules official at major professional championships.
It was a special evening for such a well-respected ambassador of golf.