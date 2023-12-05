NEFYN Golf Club junior member Matty Griffiths performed brilliantly at the 31st Junior European Open 2023 with Sky Sports.
The 15-year-old who plays off an impressive handicap of two, finished joint 18th overall in Spain after five days of intense competition.
After qualifying for the tournament at Hinckley Golf Club in Leicester back in October, the talented teen golfer made the cut after four rounds to go on to play a fifth round against some of Europe’s best prospects.
Matty made the cut after his two best round of the four were added and came in under the mark of 160.
He scored 78, 80, 83, and 77.
His final round was 84 giving him a total of 239.