ON the final Saturday of Catrin Pugh Jones’ captaincy at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club a Texas Scramble team of three competition was held over 11 holes.
There was a great turnout of 21 ladies playing on the day followed by refreshments and presentation.
Results: 1, Jean Harrison, Jen Roberts and Kathy Price; 2, Sue Wilson, Anna Hubbard and Jackie Fribbens; 3, Laura Perkins, Clare Jones and Karen Evans.
Presentations for last months competitions were also made: John Lewis Putter - 1, Kathy Price, 35 points; 2, Helen Lewis, 35 points; 3, Jean Harrison, 34 points. Summer Eclectic - Debbie Jones; Margaret Jones Dragon Brooch - 1, Karen Evans, 32 points; 2, Kathy Price, 30 points.