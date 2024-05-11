ROYAL St David’s Golf Club’s Ann Lewis has finished third at the Welsh Women’s Open Seniors Championship at Llandrindod Wells.
The event was won by former firefighter Sally Shayler, a level par final round of 72 enough to give the 53-year-old England international a four-shot victory from Conwy’s Linda Carruthers, who was part of a strong Welsh challenge.
Ann Lewis, Royal St David’s Harlech, was third, Pennard’s Deborah Howard in fifth, Pontardawe’s Julie Thomas tied sixth, Minchinhampton’s Jane Rees tied eight and Sue Caley, Aspley Guise and Woburn Sands, completing the six Welsh players in the top 10.
“It feels absolutely brilliant to have won my first national title,” said 53-year-old Shayler from Bedfordshire, who did not take up golf until the age of 29.
“The course was super, in great condition with really good greens, but also challenging, so thanks to Wales Golf for organising such a good event.”
Wales Golf Championships Manager, Dan Fullager, said: "Congratulations to Sally who put in an excellent performance to win the title by four shots.
“It was good to see so many Welsh players challenging at the top end of the leaderboard.
“Thanks to all the staff and volunteers at Llandrindod Wells, it was an excellent venue and they played a big part in helping the event run so smoothly.”