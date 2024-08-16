TWENTY one children enjoyed playing in Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club’s Annual Junior Day.
The competition was geared to all levels of golf and included putting contests for the under 5s and 2 holes or 5 holes for the older ones.
A lunch and prize giving followed the competition.
The youngsters demonstrating their golfing skills (Photo supplied)
Parents and grandparents who marked cards and supported the children were thanked.
The overall winner with a magnificent score was Tom Troughton.
Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club will commence junior teaching sessions at 2.45pm on Sunday afternoons at the practice ground. All are welcome.