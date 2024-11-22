WALES Golf squad 16-year-old Dion Regan has won the biggest title of his career at the Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final, following in the footsteps of the likes of Rory McIlroy and Mel Reid.
It was also a Wales double with Isobel Kelly winning the Under 21 Girls category, at the 28th Grand Final of the series, started by six-time Major champion Sir Nick Faldo to develop the champions of tomorrow.
Cilgwyn’s Regan dominated the overall category against older players, as well as winning the Under 16s title at the event held in the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in the UAE.
The Faldo Series is the biggest and most successful global junior golf series. As well as McIlroy and Reid, players such as Tyrell Hatton, Danny Willett, Nick Dougherty and Carly Booth have all come through the ranks now being followed by Regan and Kelly.
Regan’s impressive total of seven under par was set up by an opening round of 65, taking him to a two-shot victory over Nepalese player Sadbhav Acharya, who won the Under 21s Boys category.
Aberdovey’s Kelly was the highest placed girl, while also finishing tied seventh overall.
Brodi Lewis was the third Welsh competitor in the field, finishing tied 24th after bouncing back from an opening 78, in the event for some of the best junior players from around Europe and Asia.
This rounded off a superb season for Regan where he topped the Stroke Play stages of the Welsh Amateur Championship, won the Faldo Series Wales title at Conwy Golf Club and the Central Wales Boys Championship.
Kelly has also enjoyed a successful season, winning the Welsh Girls Championship, the Curry Cup in New York, in the event backed by basketball superstar Steph Curry, and being part of the Great Britain and Ireland Vagliano Trophy Under 16’s team.
“I’m thrilled with how the week went," Regan said after his victory. “The conditions were challenging, but I felt confident in my game. To win the overall title and the Under-16 division is just amazing, and it makes all the hard work worthwhile.”
Wales Golf Director of Performance and Pathways, Gareth Jenkins, added: “Congratulations to Dion and Izzie on a pair of impressive performances to claim such prestigious titles.
“The Faldo Series attracts many of the top junior talents and offers a fantastic opportunity to spend time with one of the greatest players Europe has produced.
“We look forward to seeing how Dion and Izzie build on these achievements going into next season.
“All the Wales Golf squads are hard at work through the winter laying the platform for next season, and this is a good example for everyone of how the hard work can pay off.”
Shane Peacock, the Director of Golf at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, said after the tournament: “We have, as usual, had a wonderful few days with Sir Nick Faldo and his great Faldo Series’ team.
“All the players have thoroughly enjoyed a ‘once in their life experience’ with some very good golf played along the way and some fun events connecting with Sir Nick, especially last night’s golf clinic hosted by the six-time Major winner," he added.
“Congratulations to Dion on his superb 54 holes of golf to take the overall title and to all the players for their hard work and perseverance throughout the week.”
There were 58 competitors from 19 nations at the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifying event, supported by The R&A, and sanctioned and supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).
Partners of the Faldo Junior Tour are the DP World Tour, Challenge Tour, Ladies European Tour, LET Access Series, IMG Academy Junior World Championships, The Golf Foundation and The Professional Golfers’ Association.