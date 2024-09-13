GOLFERS from across Wales picked up prizes as Wales Golf Finals Week, held at Holyhead Golf Club in North Wales, proved to be a celebration of the sport.
“Finals Week is one of the most rewarding of the year, as players from different clubs and levels all come together for the culmination of a series of events,” explained Wales Golf Competitions Manager, Daniel Fullager.
“It is a real celebration for club golfers around Wales with a mixture of elite competition and handicap events, and men and women playing mixed and separate competitions.
“Thank you to Holyhead for being such excellent hosts for a wide variety of matches, with eight competitions for club players being decided.
“There was some excellent golf from all those involved, while competition was certainly fierce. Congratulations to all those who reached Finals Week, and of course to all those who won.
“All the staff and volunteers at Holyhead also made a crucial contribution to the success of the week. We all look forward to hosting next year’s event in Llandrindod Wells.”
The hosts narrowly missed out on one of the most traditional trophies, the foursomes stableford competition The Australian Spoons, as Holyhead pair Sandra Minnis and Sue Henson were beaten in the final.
The winners for the second-year running were Tenby, albeit with different players, as Heather Buckett and Ann Topliss took the title this time round.
Newport Links won the Centenary Greensomes, represented by Alison Beak and Sue Duggan, while the runners-up were Holyhead’s Minnis and Henson once again.
Vale of Llangollen pair Andrew Crowe and Ken Wynn won the Welsh Senior Greensomes, with Tenby providing another pair of finalists in Christopher Topliss and Edward Bucket.
In the Welsh Mixed Medal, the overall champion and best man was Conwy’s Aaron Eardley, while the runner-up and best woman was Alison Partington of Holyhead. Shirley Isaacs, Langland Bay, was third.
Langland Bay did win the PING Mixed Foursomes, represented by Tim Hawkes, Kim Hawkes, William McFadzean, Sue McFadzean, Ashley Isaacs and Rhiannon Evans.
Runners-Up Royal St David’s were represented by Iwan Lewis, Mair Eluned Jones, Michael Calvert, Elaine Calvert, Brett Wheatley and Chris Wheatley.
St Melyd were third, thanks to Wayne Reeves, Michelle Reeves, Craig Hyder, Sandra Bickerstaff, Andrew Grace and Helen Williams, while fourth placed Machynys team members were David Cole, Amanda Cole, David Glover, Janet Jones, David Badger and Sharon Badger.
In the PING Mixed Foursomes Plate, Pontnewydd were champions with Brecon the runners-up.
Caernarvonshire & Anglesey won the Welsh Women’s Inter-County Final, represented by Ann Lewis, Lesley Fox, Jeanette Williams, Julie Snelson, Linda Carruthers, Helen Lawson, Jane Hallows and Nicky Phillips.
Monmouthshire were the runners-up, represented by Jess Atwell, Jess Evans, Danielle Cobley, Patricia Fernon, Caroline Bird, Chris Harries, Judith Wenman and Jaci Davies.
It was the tightest of margins as the overall match was a tie, with the final result based on holes won in individual matches.
Next year’s Finals Week will be September 4-7, hosted by Llandrindod Wells.