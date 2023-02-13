The Winter Championships started at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club on 8 January with a strokeplay.
It was won by Owen Jenkins with a nett 68 off a handicap of 13. Nicholas Dowell was second with net 70 off 14 and third was Gareth Jones with nett 71 off 12. Winter Championship 2 was a stableford won by Stephen Evans with 38 points off a handicap of 17. Alun Phillips was second with 37 points off 19 and third was Athole Marshall with 35 points off 8.
Winter Championship 3 was a bogey won by Stephen Evans with a score of 5. John Blackburn was second with 2 and third was Nicholas Dowell who also scored 2.
Winter Championship 4 was a strokeplay won by Christopher Evans with a nett score of 60 off a handicap of 26. Second was Barry Williams with a nett 64 off 10 and third was Steffan Richards who also had a score of nett 64 off 8.
Winter Championship 5 was a stableford. It was won by Simon Turner with 39 points off a handicap of 19 beating Robert Clark on the back nine with handicap of 7 with Christopher Evans third with a score of 39 also off a handicap of 23.
LADIES SECTION
The ladies started their 11-hole competition on 21 January which was a stableford. The winner was Ruth Morris with 21 points with Karen Evans second on 20 and Barbara Flanagan third on 18.
The St Dwynwen’s Stableford held on 23 January was won by Jean Harrison with 19 points beating Ruth Morris on the back nine. Ruth Jones was third with 16.
Helen Lewis won the stableford on 28 January with a score of 23 off a handicap of 24 with Ruth Morris second with 22 off 25 and Kay Thomas third with 21 off 21.
Clare Jones won the stableford on 4 February with 23 points beating her sister Helen Lewis who scored 20 with Doreen Jones coming third 19.
Clare Jones won the stableford again on 11 February again with 23 points. Second was Jean Harrison with 21 and third was Ruth Jones with 20.