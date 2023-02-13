It was won by Owen Jenkins with a nett 68 off a handicap of 13. Nicholas Dowell was second with net 70 off 14 and third was Gareth Jones with nett 71 off 12. Winter Championship 2 was a stableford won by Stephen Evans with 38 points off a handicap of 17. Alun Phillips was second with 37 points off 19 and third was Athole Marshall with 35 points off 8.