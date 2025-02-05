DESPITE the winter conditions the men have been out each Sunday playing in the Winter Championship at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club.
January Results:
Round 2 - Stableford: The winner was former captain Bob Gill with 40 points. 2, Elgan Rees, 37 points; 3, Nicholas Dowell, 37 points
Round 3 - Bogey: Harvey Perkins was the winner beating his father Nathan into second place. 1, Harvey Perkins - 3; 2, Nathan Perkins - 1; 3, Gareth Baker - 1
Round 4 - Medal: Having come second in the last round Nathan Perkins won this time with nett 75. 2, Elgan Rees, nett 77; 3, Brian Middleton, nett 78
Women’s Section
A social Mixed Canadian Foursomes charity event was held by the captains, Helen Lewis and Nick Downing at the beginning of January.
Ten pairs played on the day in good conditions for January.
The winning pair were the captains with 27 points followed by Barbara Flanagan and Steve Evans on 24 and Nathan Perkins and Angharad Basnett third with 23.
Prizes were presented by the captains and £140 was raised for their charities - Aberystwyth Boxing Club and Sepsis Research.
To celebrate St Dwynwen’s Day a nine-hole pairs Greensome competition was held on Saturday, 25 January.
Results: 1, Ruth Jones and Catrin Pugh Jones - 20 points; 2, Kathy Price and Clare Jones - 19 points; 3, Barbara Flanagan and Jean Harrison - 17 points