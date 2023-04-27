Aberdyfi Rowing Club sent crews to Caernarfon for the first league race of the season on Sunday, 23 April.
ARC Ladies captain Tracey Evans said: ”We had a good day of racing for the start of the season .
“Rowing conditions were good and both our ladies and men’s crew narrowly missed out of being in first place. Our mixed crew did well to come back after a very poor start and eventually finished in the top four.”
She added: “Chloe Evans and Tim Chesworth entered the mixed race and competed against another mixed sculling pair. Chloe and Tim rowed very well and showed their superior strength and technique on the water. Great rowing from everyone.
“Many thanks to the Royal Welsh Yacht Club at Caernarfon for their hospitality and thank you to Peter Ince for great boat towing!”