RACING returned to the all-weather track at Ammanford on Saturday and provided some spectacular racing with the highlight of the afternoon the prestigious STAGBI future brood mares’ race, the sponsorship for this race is to encourage British bred mares to produce the next generation of winners in this American dominated sport.
The first races of the day were the Novice races with the recently promoted Easy Connection owned by Danny Millard from Stourbridge and driven by Ben Flanagan coming home just in front of Greenhill Lucky (Price, Builth Wells) while the popular Sally M (Davies, Orleton) was third. In the second of the two races Danny Millard partnered Ben Flanagan, Wombourne’s Up All Night to win from newcomer Blue Guns N Roses with Perry Thomas from Pontypridd while GG Rogue (Gale, Gorslas) ran well in third.
In the Grade B Zulu Warrior driven by owner, trainer Matthew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn was a predicted worthy winner from the enigmatic Juicy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) with the other Tromans horse Beg For Mercy in third.
Goodtime Hal with owner trainer Richard Staples from Brecon on board won the Grade A from the diminutive Luminite (Collingwood, Huntington) while the long striding Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) was third.
In the first Baby Novice race Dernol Jacky belonging to new owner Alma Beddoes from Llanbister driven by trainer Andrew Hardwick was first passed the post, with the improving Manceys Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) in second and the grey Ladyford Buddy (Gale, Gorslas) in third. Evenwood Itchyfeet owned by the Mills family from Llanddewi has sometimes showed a tendency towards mischief, but his driver Richard Staples seems to have got him settled to win from Carrie on Doon (Fran Morgan, Knighton) while Real Yankee was third.
Ayr Zac and Andrew Hardwick from Brecon was the winner of the Nursery, with Dernol Lucky Strike in second and Dais Silver Talk (Bevan, Maesmynis) in third.
The Non whip race is always exceedingly popular with both competitors and public with Greenhill Lucky and Lee Price from Builth winning from Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) and Manceys Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) in third.
The premier race of the day was the STAGBI mares’ race and with a full entry of nine runners it was a ‘cracker’ with three horses on the line together. The camera confirmed the victory of Ithon Queen owned trained and driven by Sam Reynolds from Orleton while the well-regarded GG Rogue (Gale, Gorslas) was second and last year’s winner Juicy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) a gallant third.
Next week the racing is at Ludlow a lovely open track that always attracts a good. Racing is on Saturday July 20th starting at 1.30pm.