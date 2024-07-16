In the first Baby Novice race Dernol Jacky belonging to new owner Alma Beddoes from Llanbister driven by trainer Andrew Hardwick was first passed the post, with the improving Manceys Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) in second and the grey Ladyford Buddy (Gale, Gorslas) in third. Evenwood Itchyfeet owned by the Mills family from Llanddewi has sometimes showed a tendency towards mischief, but his driver Richard Staples seems to have got him settled to win from Carrie on Doon (Fran Morgan, Knighton) while Real Yankee was third.