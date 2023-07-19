Dolgellau rally driver Sion Ellis has enjoyed a ‘great weekend’ racing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Owner of AutoMax Garage, Ellis said it isn’t often you get a call up to attend such a prestigious event let alone drive.
Based in East Sussex at the grounds of the Duke of Richmond’s home, the event is an action-packed weekend for car and motorsport enthusiasts with people flocking from all corners of the word to attend.
Sions's job for the weekend was to take VIP guests for hot laps of the three-mile rally stage, mixing it with the stars of rallying such as Elfyn Evans, Sebastian Ogier and Thierry Neuville.
He said: "It's a privilege to be a part of this event, the fact it’s invite only makes it very special."
The weekend was slightly changed due to the cancellation of Saturday. High winds hit the site and all racing was stopped. After a tidy up in the early hours, all was resumed for Sunday.
The car of choice this weekend was a Subaru Impreza, something that Sion has done plenty of miles in.
Part of the weekend included a seat swap where Sion jumped in the co-driver seat to let WRC and Redbull TV presenter Mike Chen take the wheel, the pair powering the Impreza around in front of a massive Sunday crowd.
"It's been a great weekend and i hope all our passengers enjoyed the ride," said Ellis after a busy weekend behind the wheel.