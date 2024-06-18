THE third running of the Grooms Garage Rally Time Trail with again is being held at the Sweet Lamb Rally Complex near Llangurig on Sunday.
Fifty crews will descend on the venue to compete on a four-mile stage doing six runs (three in each direction) against the clock to decide the winner.
Action starts at 8am for the first sighting lap with the first timed run starting at 9am and the last run being at around 4pm.
Spectators are welcome (£10 per person, with children under 16 free) with an action day of rallying where crews can be seen on the stages around eight times throughout the day and not have to move from the venue.
Car 1, Harry Hunt/ James Both VW Polo R5; Car 2, Bob Morgan/ Adie Williams Skoda R5; Car 3, Pat O'Connell/ Paddy Heffernan Ford Fiesta R5
Local interest comes from: Car 4, Daniel Jones/ Clive Jones Subaru; Car 7, Scott Renshaw/ David Higgins Citroen DS3 R5; Car 14, Jonathan Brace/ Jonny TAD Evans Escort mk1 RS1600; Car 15, Ricky Crone/ Mollie Crone Escort mk2; Car 16, Hywel Davies/ Dorian Evans Escort mk2; Car 17, Geraint Mills/ Kathy Mills Edwards Manta 400; Car 18, Phil Jones/ Ryan Griffiths Escort mk2; Car 31, Gethin Price/ Sion Rowlands Micra Kitcar; Car 33, Alun Jones/ Andrew Stokes Mitsubishi Evo3; Car 37, Paul Jenkins/ Llinos Davies Escort mk2