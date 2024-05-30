WITH a change from the usual 10 mile time trial, the Ystwyth Cycling Club riders had a chance to test their descending skills as well as their climbing.
The route starts near Nant yr Arian and heads down to Lovesgrove roundabout before heading back up the same way, totalling around 300 meters of climbing over the 20km time trial.
It was great to see Adam Hepburn and Tim Strang back at the time trials and riding strongly, with Tim setting a new age group TT record on this tough course!
Gruffudd Lewis, fresh from his recent podium age group place in Mallorca Ironman 70.3, proved the strongest on the night, taking the overall win on his road bike with 31.13. Hot on his heels was Caron Pugh taking second and Andy Hunt completing the podium.
In the women’s event, Emma Palfrey on her TT bike took the win with her impressive time of 37.26, followed by Lowri Richards on her road bike to take second with 39.11 and Anita third. Results:: Gruffudd Lewis R 31.13; Caron Owen Pugh 31.37; Andy Hunt 32.41; Adam Hepburn R 33.48; Paul Brewer 34.49; Emma Palfrey 37.26; Lowri Richards R 39.11; Anita Saycell R 41.49; David Bond R 44.38; Tim Strang R 45.54