Runners from the Dic Evans training group were on top form at the Silver Trail Half Marathon at Bwlch Nant yr Arian on 18 March.
Members of the Tîm Dic group, which include the Aberystwyth University Harriers, took all three spots on the men’s podium, with a further three also in the top eight overall.
Overall winner was Owain Schiavone representing Aberystwyth AC who finished the challenging course in 1.38.36.
He was followed in second place by training partners Ieuan Pugh-Jones of Meirionnydd Running Club in 1.43.07 and Aberystwyth University Harrier, Oliver Clegg in 1.44.40.
Three more Harriers runners were in the top eight overall with Billy Jackson 5th in 1.50.12, also winning the men’s under 20 category.
He was closely followed by Jahan Swaine in 6th (1.50.23) who was first senior male, and then James Farmer in 8th position with a time of 01.53.57.
Recent heavy rainfall and further rain overnight before race day made the course challenging to say the least, with runners knee-high in standing water in a several places.
This is of course all part of the parcel with trail running and the Tîm Dic runners were more than happy to take on the test.
“It was certainly tricky terrain out there but great fun and I enjoyed the challenge,” said race winner Owain Schiavone.
“It’s a good start for a block of trail racing I’m coming in to now with the main aim being the Welsh Championships at the Red Kite Challenge in Devil’s Bridge next month.
“There’s also the midweek races at Nant yr Arian and the Hafod to look forward to and I’d love to defend my Sarn Helen Hill Race title in May.
“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the Silver Trail organisers and all the marshalls for their hard work.”
Aberystwyth University Harriers runner Oliver Clegg was pleased with his own performance, and that of his team mates.
“I was really happy to make my first podium, and to share it with two others from the training group in Owain and Ieuan,” said Clegg.
“We’ve got a really good team spirit within the group and have been working really well together and that goes to show with so many of the Harriers making the top ten.
“Were it not for the Varsity being on in Bangor the same day we’d have had a number of our ladies up there as well for sure.
“It’s good for us as a club to be supporting local races and we’re looking forward now to the Red Kite Challenge.
“It’s so rewarding to see the hard work not just from me, but from Billy, Jahan, and James pay off, and it’s testament to the hard yards they put in at training.
“As treasurer of the Harriers it makes me really proud to see the progress everyone – including those up in Bangor for Varsity – is making under the stewardship of Dic and Owain.”