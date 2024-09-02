REIGNING FIA European Rally Champions Hayden Paddon and John Kennard have won JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion for a second time, dominating a dramatic 2024 event which welcomed the FIA European Rally Championship (ERC) for the first time.
Making history by bringing the ERC to Wales for the first time since 1996, over 130 competitors from 14 different countries contested Rali Ceredigion, playing their part in delivering a battle to remember as Europe’s top drivers went head-to-head with Britain's finest from the Probite British Rally Championship.
Topping the pre-event qualifying stage was a sign of things to come, as an untouchable Paddon won all but one of the event's first 10 stages to hold a one-minute advantage ahead of the chasing pack.
There was no need for the New Zealand driver to push to the limit on Sunday and instead he prioritised protecting his rally lead rather than extending it.
Although Sunday's leg was significantly shorter than Saturday at just 57 competitive kilometres, the DC Autos Bethania and Spencer Quantum Hafod stages packed a punch - and wet weather for the second pass made it even more difficult.
Chris Ingram was the first to be caught out, as he lost the rear on a sweeping right-hander and smacked his Toyota GR Yaris against a bridge, ripping a wheel off and retiring from second place.
His British Rally Championship rival Keith Cronin should've been the one to profit, but he rolled later in the very same stage to cause a stage cancellation and throw the leaderboard on its head.
Mathieu Franceschi and Andy Malfoy were the key beneficiaries as they slotted into second overall behind ERC title rival Paddon, but Andrea Mabellini and co-driver Virginia Lenzi got the better of them to steal second spot ahead by just 3.5s. Mikołaj Marczyk and Szymon Gospodarczyk were another 3.7s adrift in fourth.
Out front, Paddon's eventual winning margin stood at a commanding 1m47.3s, as drivers of five different nationalities (New Zealand, Poland, France, Italy and Ireland) filled out the top-five places.
Without a puncture on Saturday morning, Jon Armstrong could well have finished on the podium but he recovered well to take fifth - claiming what would have been maximum BRC points for Sunday's round, but he checked in late to the final podium control to allow championship-chasing team-mate William Creighton full points.
Reigning Irish Tarmac champion Callum Devine came home sixth, ahead of top Welsh driver and two-time Rali Ceredigion winner Osian Pryce. Matt Edwards took a stage victory today but then suffered on the power stage with a car that cut out three times. Fellow Welshman Meirion Evans was ninth, with top ERC3 competitor Jakub Matulka completing the top-10.
Junior ERC went the way of Max McRae and Cameron Fair after a mega fightback allowed him to overhaul Mille Johansson, but second place was enough for the Swede to lift this year's championship title - and earn the FIA Junior WRC prize drive that comes with it.
Callum Black and Jack Morton's epic drive all weekend earned them victory in the Rali Ceredigion National Rally, taking maximum Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship points in the process. Championship rival Neil Roskell was second with Sam Touzel rounding out the podium.
Hayden Paddon, Rali Ceredigion 2024 winner, said: “It's a relief to win here. It's been a very, very tough season - not for a lack of trying, the whole team has been pushing really hard but obviously we've been lacking some performance this year.
“But to put it right this weekend, and do it reasonably comfortably as well, is just a huge credit to the team and everyone involved. It's a massive result - huge thanks to everyone supporting us back home.”