DYSYNNI Girls under 14s finished second at the national finals.
The Year 8 and 9 girls from across the Tywyn area took on Eirias in their first game and Dysynni goalkeeper Alanna Fox had a great deal to do to keep her team in the game early on.
The North Wales Champions were down 1-0 at half time but after strong words from team manager Lynda Bennett and coach Ryan Goddard, the girls started the second half strong and Sofia Rosamilia scored the vital equaliser with only minutes left.
In the second of only three matches to play, the girls from Tywyn faced Whitchurch knowing all too well they had just won both boys and girls U12s earlier that day and now they were hunting for a win in this category.
Dysnni were a different team, bringing everything to the party this time and stepping up to match the grit and strength of the South Wales club.
Despite going 2-0 down and intense pressure in the defending D with many great saves again on show from Alanna Fox, the girls battled on, never giving up, determined to score.
The much anticipated and well-deserved goal came from a finely tuned short corner and was slotted in decisively by Dysynni captain Tilly Paps. Final score was 2-1 but the girls were buzzing and Whitchurch were rattled.
The competition was so competitive that positions weren't a given going into the final game against Bridgend.
None of the teams had beaten Whitchurch and there were other draws so it would come down to goal differences for second place but the margins between the three other teams were so tight.
Bridgend managed to get a goal and it felt like Dysynni had a mountain to climb but on they went, plugging away, putting pressure on where they could as the minutes of the short 10 min last half ticked by.
Tilly Paps came on after half time and immediately made an impact with her speed and finesse; eventually, after a dazzling individual run, Tilly took a clean and composed shot on goal and in it went - the orange army erupted, jumping about and waving their orange scarves in the air.
The game ended 1:1 and it was an anxious wait as supporters stared at the tournament results and scored were updated on Tournify. Up they went again with their scarves when everyone realised it would be silver medals for this team and the highest placing girls team from North Wales of the day.
Mum of player Sophia Rosamilia says: "It was such an amazing day, full of so many emotions - both for the parents and the players.
“Their passion and team spirit amazes me every time I watch them.
“They are an inspiring group of girls."
Dysynni: Tilly Papyrnik (Capt.), Poppy Ryan, Alicia Bishop, Sofia Rosamilia, Ava MacCall, Teagan Evans, Annie Pughe, Tilly Haf Thomas, Lucy Dimonaco, Alanna Fox (GK)