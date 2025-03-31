DYSYNNI Hockey Club U8s and U10s travelled to Denbigh on Sunday to challenge fellow junior hockey players from across the region.
The U8s - Maddie, White, Myla, Elain, Iens and Isaac - put in an outstanding performance and came second overall.
Dysynni U10s faced stiff competition from Northop Hall as well as Caernarfon, Pwllheli and Denbigh but remained unbeaten throughout their tournament and were crowned North Wales U10 Cup champions.
Dysynni Men's team beat Bridgend 3s in the semi finals of the Hoci Cymru Cup Challenge in Welshpool.
Despite only being able to field nine players, Bridgend put up a worthy fight for the honour of playing in the finals in May.
The men from Tywyn soon found their stride with two early goals from Ryan Goddard, then Harri Price got on the score sheet to make it 3-0. Ger Jones scored a hat trick and there were goals from Lucas Porrett, Spencer Pughe and Cian Haig.
Dysynni Men will take on Aberystwyth University in the final in Swansea on 3 May.
Dysynni Ladies 1s played their last game of the season again Caernarfon in Llanrug.
The girls from Tywyn needed at least a draw to win the league on points but Caernarfon were determined to make them work for it.
The game began with Caernarfon going up and each time Tywyn equalised Caernarfon soon came back with another score.
It was 5-5 in the closing minutes of the game when Amelia Dunn scored the winner to make it 6-5 and seal the title.
Dysynni’s Development League team also travelled to Llanrug to play Caernarfon for their final game of the season.
First team captain Pippa stayed on for the afternoon to play outfield supporting the young players alongside Lynda Bennett.
The girls played some excellent hockey demonstrating just how far this young team has come throughout the season often playing without any adults on the pitch (the development league allows for up to four maximum).
Dysynni held the scoreline to 2-0 Caernarfon.
The result positions the girls firmly at mid table at the end of the season with much more to come from this team.
Dysynni Boys and Girls U14s travelled to Colwyn Bay on Sunday, 23 March to face the best of their North Wales Clubs’ counterparts.
The standard across the region is staggering and these tournaments are always incredibly competitive.
The girls were in a tough group having to play four other teams to secure a place in the semi final and they did, coming second in their group losing only one game to overall tournament winners Pwllheli.
The semi-final draw was against a strong Northop Hall team; Dysynni defended hard but the Northop girls put two past the Dysynni goalie.
The girls from Tywyn had only seen three goals in against them to get to the semi-final having scored a mighty 13 on the way.
There was some stunning hockey played by the orange army but this was not to be their year,
Dysynni placed third overall with Northop eventually placing second but securing that coveted place in Swansea at the Finals in May.
The boys also placed third overall having lost two and won two in their round-robin tournament.
Northop Hall and Denbigh went through to Swansea but the Dysynni boys will be back to battle hard again next season.