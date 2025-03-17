DYSYNNI Hockey Club under 12s boys team were crowned North Wales U12s champions in Bangor on Sunday.
They played five teams from clubs across the region in a round-robin format.
Impressively, the young boys from Tywyn conceded only one goal all morning, scored 24 and remained unbeaten throughout, claiming the maximum 15 points available and topping the table.
The U12 girls who travelled to Bangor for that afternoon finished third in their group.
There was some excellent hockey and great teamwork on show from both teams.
The boys will be travelling to Swansea for the nationals in May.
Dysynni U16 girls travelled to Newtown with a young team to play in the semi-finals of the National Club Girls U16s competition against stiff competition from Eirias, Cardiff & Met and Whitchurch.
Although losing their matches the girls played some excellent hockey getting a goal past Eirias and holding their own against an impressive team from Whitchurch and left still smiling and determined to return again next year.
League contenders Pwllheli Ladies 1s travelled to Tywyn on Saturday for a top of the league battle with Dysynni Ladies 1s.
It was closely fought for the full 70 minutes and in the closing minutes of the game Dysynni found the back of the goal for the third time in the game securing a 3-2 home win.
Victory put Dysynni back at the top of the league on points with two games left to play and a goal difference of seven.
Dysynni played Llanfair Caereinion away at The Flash in Welshpool on Sunday and, despite all of their efforts, couldn’t secure the point that would guarantee them overall league winners, losing 3-4.
The girls from Tywyn still have Caernarfon to play away on Saturday for their final game of the season.
At least a draw will guarantee Dysynni the winning spot at the top of the league but anything less and overall positions on the table will come down to goal difference.
Jane Bailey has been selected to play for Wales’ Masters Women O65s.
All at Dysynni look forward to cheering on Wales’ Masters teams when the O65s play in both the Home Nations in Swansea and the Euros in Nottingham.
Dysynni also have Amelia Dunn representing Wales in the Masters O40s at the Euros in Valencia in June as well as in Scotland at their Home Nations games in August.
Dysynni Ladies Development League team were beaten 6-0 by Pwllheli on Saturday.
There is still much to come from this young development side from Tywyn who have their final game of the season against Caernarfon away on Saturday.