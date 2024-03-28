DYSYNNI Hockey Club’s under 12’s travelled to Bangor to compete in the North Wales finals.
The girls played in the morning and beat Bala 2-0, Ruthin 3-1 and lost to Pwllheli 1-0 to come second in their group.
Dysynni Under 12 boys finished third (Submitted)
They lost in the semi final to Northop Hall.
Pwllheli went on to win the competition beating Northop Hall 4-1.
The boys played in the afternoon and drew 2-2 with Eirias, beat Bangor 3-1, lost 3-2 to Northop Hall and drew 2-2 with Denbigh, finishing in 3rd place.