DYSYNNI Hockey Club are celebrating an excellent season across their junior and senior teams, with multiple sides reaching national and regional finals.
The Under‑16 girls produced a superb effort at the National Semi‑Finals in Welshpool in March. Despite carrying injuries, they delivered determined performances to secure a well‑earned fourth place.
There was further success for the club’s younger age groups. The Under‑12 girls reached the North Wales Semi‑Finals, finishing joint‑third, while the combined Dysynni and Bangor Under‑12 boys also claimed third place. At Under‑14 level, both the girls and boys teams finished joint‑third in their respective North Wales finals.
The club’s senior sides also impressed. The Ladies’ 1st XI once again secured top spot in North Wales, sealing first place with a game to spare.
This season also saw the long‑awaited opening of the club’s new pitch at the end of March. During the six‑week installation period, Dysynni kept their momentum by training indoors and travelling to Dolgellau and Bala to prepare for their club semi‑finals.
Their hard work paid off at the National Finals in Swansea in early May, where both the men’s and women’s 2nd teams competed simultaneously. The women fell to Ruthin 5–1, but the men claimed the National Trophy, beating Cardiff & Met 4ths 3–0 — an outstanding achievement for a team that plays no league hockey due to its remote location.
A true family club, Dysynni proudly fielded husbands and wives, fathers and daughters, brothers and sisters all playing or coaching together, rounding off a memorable and successful season.
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