DYSYNNI men played a friendly against Clwb Hoci Dinas Bangor City Hockey during the summer holidays.
Dysynni won 3-1 with two goals from Harry Davies (junior) and one from Ryan Goddard.
Joel Henderson and Kai Worthington made their debuts with goalkeeper Kai named Dysynni’s well-deserved players' player.
DHC men then travelled to Flintshire on Saturday, 7 September to take on Northop Hall 3rds with two more debuts for young club members Harri Price and Lucas Porrett.
The visitors won 7-0 after a fantastic performances. Harry Davies scored a hat-trick with Charlie, Dan, Lucas and Paul also on the scoresheet.
Player' player went to Dan Rowe for his work rate and skill level all over the pitch and for a stunning goal.
Dysynni men lost 3-2 at Wrexham (1s and 2s mixed) on Saturday, with debuts for Lee Worthington and two younger members, Cian Hague and Owen Angood.
Iwan Williams was kept very busy in goal including saving a penalty flick.
The juniors have had a fantastic return to training since the short break from hockey over the summer with almost 100 school children back on the astro in the first week.
The players from Year 1 through to all of the members in high school were congratulated on their dedication.
Dysynni will be entering teams in the following North Wales Juniors Tournaments – U8s (new), U10s, U12s, U14s and U16s and they look forward to seeing their players grow in confidence and in their skills and teamwork over the coming season.
Social hockey on Mondays will be continuing with a new walking hockey session planned for later in the Autumn.
In addition to this, the club is continuing with their advanced players indoor sessions on Wednesday evenings and have recently added a new older-juniors session.
The Ladies’ first North Wales League starts with a home game on Saturday, 21 September against Llanfair Caereinion.
The 2s Development League continues this season where clubs have a limited number of adult players on the pitch at any one time with the aim to build strength and experience across the region in the younger players. Dysynni 2s have their first game away to Ruthin on Saturday, 28 September.
The club has thanked umpires, supporters and all of the volunteers who get these games played, organise training, transport the players and keep the club going.