IT feels a long time ago now but nearly 60 people attended Dysynni Hockey Club’s Boxing Day event to run off some of the Christmas Dinner, that was enough for four teams and was the best attended Boxing Day session to date.
This is a family friendly get together where juniors from the club join with mums, dads, coaches, returning and current club members and get back to Cae Rhianfa, the club’s grass roots – literally!
A rare day of glorious sunshine over the Christmas holidays made for a very memorable occasion with a huge amount of fun had by all.
Back to business for the club on Saturday, 4 January when the men’s team travelled to Merthyr for the second round of the National Indoor Trophy Competition.
After their success in December's first round they came back even stronger with four wins from four matches against Neath 1s 11-2, Swansea 2s 5-2, Cardiff and Met 2s 5-1 and Gwent 8-3.
Such an incredibly high standard of hockey from the team – so much so that they have been invited back to play in the highest tier next year.
The squad gained John Bennett for this latest round of indoor action and John finished the day as the league top scorer which is an outstanding achievement.
The squad was made up of three sets of brothers who have all played at Dysynni since junior level.
On Saturday, 11 January, Dysynni ladies were in Merthyr again for their second part of the South Wales Indoor League Trophy competition.
Another strong performance from the team, they remained unbeaten conceding only one goal the whole day.
Lora Constable became the all time top goalscorer for the whole tournament – again an incredible achievement.
Scores for the ladies on the day were as follows: Cardiff and Met 3s 5-0, Swansea 2s 5-0, Rhondda 2-0, Bridgend 6-0 and Cardiff and Met 2s 3-1.
Huge congratulations to both the men and ladies teams who were both crowned tournament winners in their respective competitions
Both teams will now compete in the Hoci Cymru National Indoor Finals on Saturday (Mens) and Sunday (Ladies) in Merthyr Tydfil.