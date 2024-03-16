DYSYNNI under 14s girls team are through to the Welsh finals after winning the North Wales Championship at Colwyn Bay.
They beat Eirias in the final after a tense end-to-end game with Alanna Fox making some crucial saves to deny the strong home team.
The match ended in a 0-0 stalemate and went onto penalty shuffles to decide the gold medal winners.
Dysysnni players held their nerve and Annie Pughe scored the winning shuffle.
Coached by Ryan Goddard, the girls powered their way to the final of the round robin tournament after an impressive 3-1 win against Northop Hall in the semi final.
The boys were up next and although down a couple of players the remaining eight played hard throughout.
They drew 3-3 with Denbigh in the first game, Denbigh scoring with seconds to go, and going onto win the tournament.
Next up they had Northop and Bangor, both strong sides and the boys struggled to get the same connections as they had in the first game and lost both.
They responded and sealed convincing wins against Eirias and Bala, restoring their good spirits and finished in a credible fourth place.
The girls have qualified for the finals in Swansea in May.